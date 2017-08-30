Habit Burger Grill opens first Philly area location

Head out to King of Prussia for a taste of the west coast.

As of this morning, Habit Burger Grill is officially open in King of Prussia. This celebrated chain of high quality burgers began in 1969 with its first location in Santa Barbara, CA.

Since then, it has expanded to 190 restaurants in 10 states, including California, Arizona, Utah, New Jersey, Florida, Idaho, Virginia, Nevada and Maryland.

Home of the popular Charburger (grilled over an open flame and made-to-order), this new King of Prussia restaurant is located at 120 Village Drive.

The 3,000-square-foot space seats 85 people and will be open every day from 10:30 a.m. to 10 p.m.

What separates Habit Burger Grill from a lot of other burger chains is that the beef is fresh and not frozen. If you’re not in the mood for a burger, however, you can enjoy sandwiches, salads, sides (like hand-cut fries), shakes, malts and more.

For more information visit: habitburger.com.