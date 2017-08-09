Jon Lovitz, Peach Festival and more to do in Philly this weekend

FOOD & DRINK



Peach Festival and Summer Sidewalk Sale

Aug. 12, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Peddler’s Village

Routes 202 and 263, Lahaska

peddlersvillage.com

Pay as you go



The popular and sprawling local market will sell peaches from Bechdolt’s Orchards in Bucks County and a near-endless variety of peach baked goods—pies, butters, jams and more, all to enjoy on-the-spot or to-go. Stick around for a more open-ended sidewalk sale and a handful of theater performances.



MUSIC



Zoso: The Ultimate Led Zeppelin Experience

Aug. 10, 7 p.m.

Valley Forge Casino Resort

1160 First Ave., King of Prussia

vfcasino.com

$30



This long-running tribute band—around for the better part of two decades—brings the best songs and mannerisms of Led Zeppelin to the stage for the Valley Forge Music Fair. Admission is 21-plus only.



Big Highway

Aug. 11, 7 p.m.

The Piazza at Schmidt’s Commons

1001 N. Second St.

theschmidtscommons.com

Free



Americana and blues band Big Highway brings their largely calming, guitar-driven sound to the Piazza for Friday-night lounging and grooving. Think: Ryan Adams meets the best of The Grateful Dead.

‘Elvis’ Live in Concert

Aug. 12, 7 p.m.



Mann Center for the Performing Arts

5201 Parkside Ave.

manncenter.org

$49.50

Graceland commemorates the 40th anniversary of Elvis Presley’s death by taking Elvis on tour one more time—on-screen, accompanied by a live orchestra. All the hits will be played, with new arrangements composed by the orchestra.



TOURS



River Reimagined: A Land and Water Tour

Aug. 10, 2:30 p.m.

Fairmount Water Works

640 Waterworks Drive

fairmountwaterworks.org

$22



This relaxing and educational tour takes guests through Fairmount Water Works before packing them in “The Patriot,” a reimagining of a 1920s “picnic yacht.” The cruise will guide attendees along the Schuylkill River Trail and to the Walnut Street Dock, passing a slew of historic locales and architectural gems along the way.



FESTIVALS



O-bon Festival

Aug. 12, 6:30 p.m.

Schauffle Plaza Parking Lot

12. E. Lancaster Ave.

facebook.com/jagphilly

Pay as you go



The Japanese Association of Greater Philadelphia hosts a traditional Japanese summer festival, historically meant to usher in and celebrate the spirits of ancestors. To look forward to during the festival: family-friendly carnival games, Japanese street foods, a brief handwriting lesson, musical performances and kimonos.



Lovesick Philly

Aug. 13, 11 a.m.

World Café Live

3025 Walnut St.

$10



Lovesick unites burlesque performers and wedding planners for a day of seductive performances and sinful foods—flanked by booths setup by some of the most creative minds in the wedding industry. Use coupon code “Metro 17” for a half-off discount on admission.



LGBT



LGBTQ Conversatoin at Broad Street Ministry

Aug. 10, 6 p.m.

Broad Street Ministry

315 S. Broad St.

Free



The Office of LGBT Affairs and Mayor’s Commission on LGBT Affairs host this meeting of minds to discuss ideas and concerns in the local community. This month’s topic centers around Mazzoni Center.



Drag Brunch at Punchline

Aug. 13, 11:30 a.m.

Punch Line Philly

33 E. Laurel St.

livenation.com

$30



Admission to this slap-your-knee-hilarious comedy show includes a buffet and one free mimosa. Hosted by: Brooklyn Ford and Iris Spectre, with special guests Satine Harlow, Zsa Zsa St. James, Mario Top Catt and Omyra Lynn.



MUSEUMS



Make a spectroscope and eclipse viewer at Franklin

Aug. 12, 11 a.m.

The Franklin Institute

222 N. 20th St.

fi.edu

$30



In anticipation of the Aug. 21 partial solar eclipse—the first in 48 years—is a workshop in which kids and adults can create their own spectroscope, allowing viewers to take a deeper dive into the science behind the natural phenomenon. More importantly, attendees will also get a rundown on how to safely view the eclipse.



COMEDY



Jon Lovitz

Aug. 10 through Aug. 12

Helium Comedy Club

2031 Sansom St.

$25



Emmy nominee Jon Lovitz brings his brand of cheery, laidback humor to Helium. Lovitz is popularly known for guest roles in films like “The Wedding Singer,” as well as a character actor on “Saturday Night Live” during the latter half of the ‘80s.



THEATER



Freedom Papers

Aug. 11, 8 p.m.

New Freedom Theatre

1346 N. Broad St.

aampmuseum.org

$20



New Freedom Theatre uses the recollection of Broad Street community members in the 1960s and beyond to deliver a heartfelt, theatrical take on the Black Arts Movement. The production is part of an ongoing series organized by the African American Museum in Philadelphia celebrating the movement.

Broadway Dreams at Kimmel

Aug. 12, 3 p.m. and 8 p.m.

Perelman Theater at the Kimmel Center

kimmelcenter.org

$21



Generations collide in this musical production that brings together today’s Broadway stars and tomorrow’s Broadway talent. The performance is a culmination of an ongoing education program that has Tony Award-winning faculty teaching young artists acting, voice and dance techniques.



ART



Louis Kahn Exhibit Fabric Workshop

Aug. 11, 10 a.m.

The Fabric Workshop

1214 Arch St.

fabricworkshopandmuseum.org

$3 donation suggested

fabricworkshop.org



Esteemed architect Louis Kahn gets another moment in the spotlight, with 200 drawings, photographs and films on display. The Roosevelt Memorial in New York and National Assembly Building in Bangladesh are detailed, among other famous Kahn projects.



Twenty-Two Gallery Exhibit Opening: Diana Paramita

Aug. 11, 6 p.m.

236 S. 22nd St.

twenty-twogallery.com

Free



Twenty-Two Gallery’s latest exhibit encompasses 30 still-life paintings from Indonesian painter Dian Paramita—based in Philadelphia. Twenty percent of the evening’s proceeds will be donated to MANNA.