Kellyanne Conway parties at the Tropicana and soaks up some sun in Ventnor

President Trump isn’t the only one getting into vacation mode on his staff. This past weekend, Counselor to the President, Kellyanne Conway, was seen taking some time to relax at the Jersey Shore. The Jersey native owns a house in the St. Leonard’s Tract neighborhood in Ventor, where she soaked up some sun at the beach on Sunday, according to TMZ.

She even carried her own beach chair, apparently.

I don't believe it! She carries her own beach chair? — TAdams (@adams6624) August 7, 2017

The Daily Mail reveals that earlier that morning she gave TV interviews from her shore house and in one interview, dismissed rumors that Vice President Pence is planning his own Presidential run in 2020.

“That is complete fiction. That is complete fabrication. Vice President Pence is a very loyal, very dutiful, but also incredibly effective vice president,” Conway is reported as saying.

Philly.com reports that she was even seen at the Tropicana in Atlantic City for their Boogie Nights event on Saturday night.





Sounds like a pretty jam-packed weekend of fun and work down the shore. Did you see Kellyanne Conway?

