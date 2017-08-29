Here’s the schedule for Made in America 2017

The Made in America 2017 schedule is here. Getty Images

Live music fans, rejoice!. The schedule has been announced for the sixth annual Made in America festival on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway.

The popular event, which runs every year over Labor Day Weekend, falls on Sept. 2 and Sept. 3 this year, with music curated by hip hop mogul Jay-Z.

On Saturday, be sure to check out local acts like Queen of Jeans, Mannequin Pussy and Mt. Joy on the Skate Stage as well as Marian Hill on the Rocky Stage. Plan on staying into the evening to see Solange perform and J.Cole close out the night.

On Sunday, Philly’s own PNB Rock opens the day on the Rocky Stage where the Chainsmokers and Jay-Z himself will conclude the festival with highly anticipated performances.

You can check out the full schedule below.

If you still haven’t bought tickets, there’s still time to snag two-day passes.

New to the festival? Read up on our beginner’s guide to Made in America before you go.