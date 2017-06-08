Jay Z, Solange and more to headline Made in America 2017

Summer has barely begun but we are already fired up for Made in America 2017. The popular music festival on Benjamin Franklin Parkway takes place over Labor Day Weekend each year, for two unforgettable days of music, great food and even better vibes. This year, the festival falls on Sept. 2 and Sept. 3.

So how about the lineup? For year five, hip hop superstar and Queen Bey’s hubby (and festival curator) Jay Z will be headlining along with “Foldin Clothes” singer J. Cole. Other highly anticipated performers include The Chainsmokers, Kaskade, Solange, Marshmello, Run the Jewels and more.

The full lineup is listed below:

Jay Z

J. Cole

The Chainsmokers

Kaskade

Marshmello

Migos

Solange

Run the Jewels

Little Dragon

21 Savage

Sampha

Cash Cash

R3Hab

Pusha T

Vic Mensa

DMX

Marian Hill

TIWA Savage

Getter

Superduper Kyle

Stormzy

Wizkid

A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie

Lizzo

Dirty South

Broods

Kelela

Francis and the Lights

Ugly God

Yung Lean

PNB Rock

Rob $tone

Rapsody

Netsky

Green Velvet

Beach Slang

Burns

Salva

Jorja Smith

Vanic

They.

Kap Slap

Smino

Nick Grant

Mt. Joy

Mannequin Pussy

Kodie Shane

Flor

Earthgang

Medasin

Tommy Genesis

Devault

Mozart La Para

Carter Winter

Maleek Berry

Karen Rodriguez

J.I.D.

Busty & the Bass

Ari Lennox

Downtown Boys

Queen of Jeans

Public Access TV

So how does this year's lineup hold up to last year with Coldplay and Rihanna headlining? Tell us in the comments below.

For more information and to buy tickets, visit: madeinamericafest.com.