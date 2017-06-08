Jay Z, Solange and more to headline Made in America 2017

Summer has barely begun but we are already fired up for Made in America 2017. The popular music festival on Benjamin Franklin Parkway takes place over Labor Day Weekend each year, for two unforgettable days of music, great food and even better vibes. This year, the festival falls on Sept. 2 and Sept. 3.
So how about the lineup? For year five, hip hop superstar and Queen Bey’s hubby (and festival curator) Jay Z will be headlining along with “Foldin Clothes” singer J. Cole. Other highly anticipated performers include The Chainsmokers, Kaskade, Solange, Marshmello, Run the Jewels and more.
The full lineup is listed below:
Jay Z
J. Cole
The Chainsmokers
Kaskade
Marshmello
Migos
Solange
Run the Jewels
Little Dragon
21 Savage
Sampha
Cash Cash
R3Hab
Pusha T
Vic Mensa
DMX
Marian Hill
TIWA Savage
Getter
Superduper Kyle
Stormzy
Wizkid
A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie
Lizzo
Dirty South
Broods
Kelela
Francis and the Lights
Ugly God
Yung Lean
PNB Rock
Rob $tone
Rapsody
Netsky
Green Velvet
Beach Slang
Burns
Salva
Jorja Smith
Vanic
They.
Kap Slap
Smino
Nick Grant
Mt. Joy
Mannequin Pussy
Kodie Shane
Flor
Earthgang
Medasin
Tommy Genesis
Devault
Mozart La Para
Carter Winter
Maleek Berry
Karen Rodriguez
J.I.D.
Busty & the Bass
Ari Lennox
Downtown Boys
Queen of Jeans
Public Access TV
