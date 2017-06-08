Odunde Street Festival, Beers and Boats and more to do this weekend

THEATER
“10”
June 9, 8 p.m.
Adrienne Theater
2030 Sansom St.
$15
tongue-groove.com
Tongue & Groove kicks off a series of three performances in celebration of 10 years of improv theater. First up: “10,” in which audience members are asked beforehand what they were up to 10 years ago. Actors then develop a compelling – and, surely, hilarious -- 75-minute show in response. Incudes a champagne toast.
Spiderman Burlesque Tribute
June 11, 8 p.m.
Franky Bradley’s
1320 Chancellor St.
$12
frankybradleys.com
Bare & the Bold Burlesque presents this rollicking and totally tongue-in-cheek dance take on your favorite Spiderman heroes and villains – a perfect fit for one of downtown’s most unusual bars. Flirt Vonnegut hosts, with performances by Otis Pena, Bum Bum Kapau and more.
FESTIVALS
Odunde Street Festival
June 11, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
23rd and South streets
Pay as you go
odundefestival.org
The country’s largest African-American street festival returns for its 42nd year, featuring two stages of music – drum ensembles, children’s dance and more – and a variety of Caribbean and soul foods. Bring cash for the impressive street-side marketplace.
FOOD & DRINK
Bartram’s Garden Beer & Boats
June 8, 4-8 p.m.
Bartram’s Garden
5400 Lindbergh Boulevard
$15
bartramsgarden.org
Bartram’s Garden hosts this Philly Beer Week event, in which beer is served at the garden’s community boathouse – featuring Cartesian Brewing, Highway Manor Brewing and Quaker City Malting – and kayaks and rowboats are taken for a leisurely ride on the Schuylkill River. Kids boat free with parents or guardians.
Bacon and Beer Classic
June 10, 12-11 p.m.
Schmidt’s Commons
1001 N. Second St.
$45
baconandbeerclassic.com
More than 50 craft beers, a smorgasbord of bacon-infused foods – like a bacon Nutela churro and brown sugar bacon popcorn -- and a gargantuan set of Jenga blocks: If this all sounds appealing, step right up for one of the most sinfully indulgent beer events all week.
Clues and Booze
June 11, 8 p.m.
Front Street Dive
10 S. Front St.
$15
cluseandbooze.com
The concept is simple, but so alluring: Groups gather in a room (with booze!) to solve riddles and clues based on a theme. This weekend, play this drinking game to an array of “I Love Lucy”-themed puzzles. Prizes are awarded to the first three to finish the room’s puzzles.
Art Museum Restaurant Week Kickoff
June 11 through June 16
Various locations
Prix fixe $15-$35
artmuseumareaphl.com
Sunday launches the Art Museum area’s first of two restaurant weeks – boasting prix-fixe menus rooted in the summer season. Just some of the participating restaurants: South, Sabrina’s Café, Dim Sum & Noodle and London Grill.
ART
Laurel Hill Walking Tour
June 8, 6-9 p.m.
Laurel Hill Cemetery
3822 Ridge Ave.
$20
barnesfoundation.org
Out to demonstrate that cemeteries are more than just fields of limestone and marble, the Barnes’ director of education and outreach Ross Mitchell takes visitors on a three-hour walkthrough of the design behind the markers, monuments and crypts. Stick around after for light refreshments.
!!!
June 9, 9 p.m.
Underground Arts at the Wolf Building
1200 Callowhill St.
$15
undergroundarts.org
Pronounced “Chk-Chk-Chk,” the indie-dance-punk group of five is a match for Underground Arts, bringing songs from its new album to the Wolf Building. Self-described as influenced by Nina Kraviz musically and Romanthony lyrically, you likely know if this is the show for you.
Art in the Alley
June 10, 5-8 p.m.
Merion Art & Repro
17 W. Lancaster Ave., Ardmore
Free
destinationardmore.com
An annual celebration, regional artists flock to Lancaster Avenue in Ardmore to showcase their latest works – with live demos and lots of food & drink options. Look out for the whimsical illustrations of Justine Babcock and the mixed media of J. Torrence, who weaves artforms and subject matters together to evoke a subtly psychedelic result.
MUSIC
Peter Brotzmann and Heather Leigh
June 8, 8 p.m.
FringeArts
140 N. Columbus Boulevard
$18
fringearts.com
The glory of jazz improv is on full display with this enlivening partnership between saxophonist Peter Brotzmann and the jazz-genre-transcending, Houstonite guitarist Heather Lee. Sit back with a drink and soak up the energy.
Dawes
June 10, 7 p.m.
The Fillmore Philadelphia
29 E. Allen St.
$33.50
dawestheband.com
The Los Angeles-based folk-rock band leans a little heavier into the rock side of their sound on their new album, We’re All Gonna Die, which the group is touring now. Catch the full set at the Fillmore and embrace their (slightly more chill) take on dad-rock.
Street Dance Composition Class
June 10, 10-11:30 a.m.
The Kimmel Center
300 S. Broad St.
Free
kimmelcenter.org
If you’re looking to explore the world of hip-hop culture and performing arts, this is an ideal starting point. Teena Marie Custer will teach students to craft their own movement – and then encourage you to immediately rework it based on your style. Show up early for a warm-up.
Bryan Adams
June 10, 8 p.m.
The Mann Center
5201 Parkside Ave.
$39.50
manncenter.org
Grammy-winning recording artist, perhaps best known for his swoon-like-crazy hit “(Everything I Do) I Do It For You,” charms the Mann Center on Saturday. Ready those arms for lighters-to-the-sky swaying.
LGBT
Dyke March
June 10, 3-6 p.m.
Kahn Park
328 S. 11th St.
Free
facebook.com/philadelphiadykemarch
Traditionally a “protest, not a parade” – counter to the common Pride experience – is the annual Philly Dyke March, held free of charge at Kahn Park but with a smattering of supplementary paid events, including an afterparty at Tabu Sports Bar & Lounge from 6:30-10:30 p.m. for $7.