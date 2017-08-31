What’s buzzing at the 2017 Philadelphia Honey Festival

The annual event is now in its eighth year.

Get up close and personal with bees at the Philadelphia Honey Festival 2017. Sara Plonski

Could your September use a little sweetness? Ease into the post-summer grind with the 2017 Philadelphia Honey Festival, taking place on Thursday, Sept. 7, Saturday, Sept. 9 and Sunday, Sept. 10 at three different historic sites: Glen Foerd on the Delaware, Wyck Historic House and Bartram’s Garden.

Organized by the Philadelphia Beekeepers Guild, the mission of the Philadelphia Honey Festival is to educate the community about the importance of honey bees to our environment, food supply and economy in addition to encouraging urban beekeeping and gardening.

Here’s some of the programming you can expect on each day:

Glen Foerd on the Delaware

Thursday, Sept. 7

5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Grant Ave. & Milner St.

Get a “buzz” going at a honey-themed happy hour featuring mead and honey beer sampling. Take part in the monthly Philadelphia Beekeepers Guild meeting which will feature John Cambridge PhD MPH from the Philadelphia Insectarium as the keynote speaker.

Wyck Historic House, Garden and Farm

Saturday, Sept. 9

10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

6026 Germantown Ave.

Kick off your Saturday with a full day of events for the whole family. Highlights include a mead contest, children’s activities throughout the day, a marketplace featuring local vendors and a presentation on Pest Management from Dion Lerman, an environmental health programs specialist from Penn State.

Bartram’s Garden

Sunday, Sept. 10

10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

54th St. & Lindbergh Blvd.

On the final day of the festival, head out to the beautiful Bartram’s Garden for another full day of “sweet” activities. Enjoy a children’s carnival, a presentation by the Philadelphia Insectarium, Children’s Bee Parade, native plants sale, a marketplace with local crafts, beer and specialty cocktails provided by Parks on Tap Jr. and a presentation by Sam Torres from KeyStone Colonies discussing beekeeping.

For more information on what’s buzzing at The 2017 Philadelphia Honey Festival, visit: phillyhoneyfest.com.

