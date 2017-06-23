PHOTOS: 2017 Official Draft Party of the Philadelphia 76ers

Last night, the 2017 Sixers Official NBA Draft Party was held at the Piazza at Schmidt’s Commons, with 5,000 passionate fans in attendance. Wearing red, white and blue to show their Sixers pride, they watched on as Sixers dancers performed and confetti rained down on the courtyard to celebrate having the #1 draft pick.

“The Piazza at Schmidt’s Commons was proud to host the 2017 Official Draft Party of the Philadelphia 76ers,” says the Schmidt’s Commons Property Manager Sean Gavin. "Thousands of fans from around the region joined us for an unforgettable experience. What a great night for our city and for the Sixers!"

Were you there? Check out our photos courtesy of The Piazza at Schmidt’s Commons.