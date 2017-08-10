PHOTOS: 2nd Street Festival 2017

This past Sunday, the 2nd Street Festival took place in Northern Liberties on 2nd Street between Germantown Avenue to Spring Garden as well as inside the Piazza at Schmidt’s Commons and inside Liberties Walk.

Festival Director Kristine Kennedy says of the event, “We project attendance beat last year with about 50,000 people.”

She adds, “We were surprised by how many people were there right at noon and who came out so early. So many people came early for lunch and brunch and stayed for the day. We couldn't have asked for a better weather day too!"

Highlights included nine different beer gardens, live music, a Maker’s Mark Lounge at North Bowl, 250 vendors and more.

You can check out photos from the event in our gallery about provided by The Piazza at Schmidt’s Commons.