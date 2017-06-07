PHOTOS: First Friday Salsa Night at The Piazza at Schmidt’s Commons

On Friday night, The Piazza at Schmidt’s Commons celebrated a new season of First Friday Salsa. Over 500 people danced under the stars to the beat of Siempre Salsa Philly and Cintron Band.

If you didn’t know to do the salsa, Philadelphia Dance Foundation kicked off the night with lessons for salsa beginners at 7 p.m.

Crabby Cafe & Sports Bar and Gunners Run were among the food and drink options for guests during the party portion which began at 7:30 p.m.

"First Friday Salsa Night was one of our successful new initiatives to bring more arts and live music programs to our residents and neighbors," says Event & Programming Coordinator Krystal Souvanlasy. "Last year was our debut year and every First Friday we saw Salsa Night grow bigger and better. I am thrilled for the huge early response this year. We can't wait to dance the summer away! Salsa Night is also just the beginning, watch for live entertainment every single Friday in the month of June."

Want to join in on the fun? Visit theschmidtscommons.com/events for the full schedule.