PHOTOS: Fishtown Hops preview party

Last night, SugarHouse Casino kicked off the summer season with a preview party for their brand new waterfront beer garden, Fishtown Hops.

Created by Philly’s own Groundswell Design Group, the new outdoor retreat features stunning views of the Ben Franklin Bridge.

At the preview event, guests enjoyed bar bites, local craft beers and cocktails.

Fishtown Hops opens to the public today at 4 p.m. and will feature beer from local breweries and specialty menu items like candied bacon, mac ’n’ cheese crab bites, layered cheesesteak nachos and original Philly cheesesteak rolls.

