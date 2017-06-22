Home
 
Choose Your City
Change City

I want news Only from

Read Today's Metro
Philadelphia

PHOTOS: Fishtown Hops preview party

SugarHouse Casino has a waterfront beer garden now.
By
JENNIFER LOGUE
 Published : June 22, 2017
Fishtown Hops preview party | HughE Dillon Fishtown Hops preview party | HughE Dillon Fishtown Hops preview party | HughE Dillon Fishtown Hops preview party | HughE Dillon Fishtown Hops preview party | HughE Dillon Fishtown Hops preview party | HughE Dillon Fishtown Hops preview party | HughE Dillon Fishtown Hops preview party | HughE Dillon Fishtown Hops preview party | HughE Dillon Fishtown Hops preview party | HughE Dillon Fishtown Hops preview party | HughE Dillon Fishtown Hops preview party | HughE Dillon Fishtown Hops preview party | HughE Dillon Fishtown Hops preview party | HughE Dillon Fishtown Hops preview party | HughE Dillon Fishtown Hops preview party | HughE Dillon Fishtown Hops preview party | HughE Dillon

Last night, SugarHouse Casino kicked off the summer season with a preview party for their brand new waterfront beer garden, Fishtown Hops.

Created by Philly’s own Groundswell Design Group, the new outdoor retreat features stunning views of the Ben Franklin Bridge.

At the preview event, guests enjoyed bar bites, local craft beers and cocktails.

Fishtown Hops opens to the public today at 4 p.m. and will feature beer from local breweries and specialty menu items like candied bacon, mac ’n’ cheese crab bites, layered cheesesteak nachos and original Philly cheesesteak rolls.

Were you at last night’s party? Check out our photos from HughE Dillon.

 

Latest News

I want news Only from

 