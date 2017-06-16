PHOTOS: Joe Biden honored at WHYY President’s Dinner

On Tuesday night, WHYY awarded Joe Biden, the 47th Vice President of the United States, with its Lifelong Learning Award at the 16th Annual WHYY’s President’s Dinner.

Hosted at WHYY’s Dorrance H. Hamilton Public Media Commons, the evening also included an on-stage interview with Biden by Terry Gross, who hosts of WHYY’s Peabody Award-winning program, “Fresh Air.”

“Vice President Biden’s distinguished career in public service and unwavering commitment to educating our nation’s children is an inspiration to all of us,” says William J. Marrazzo, President & CEO of WHYY, Inc. in a press release. “His life’s work emulates WHYY’s mission to strengthen our Country by providing trusted news & information services, access to creative expression and lifelong learning opportunities.”

Did you attend the event? Check out photos in our gallery above by Dan Burke Photography, courtesy of WHYY.

