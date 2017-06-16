Home
 
PHOTOS: Joe Biden honored at WHYY President’s Dinner

The former VP of the United States was also interviewed by Terry Gross.
By
JENNIFER LOGUE
 Published : June 16, 2017
Fresh Air host Terry Gross interviewing Vice President Biden | Dan Burke PhotographyThroughout the Night | Dan Burke PhotographyWHYY Vice President of News & Civic Dialogue Sandra Clark with Fatima Rogers and WHYY board member La-Toya Hackney | Dan Burke PhotograpFresh Air host Terry Gross interviewing Vice President Biden | Dan Burke PhotographyVice President Joseph Biden with WHYY President & CEO William Marrazzo and WHYY board chair L. Frederick Sutherland | Dan Burke PhotographyFresh Air host Terry Gross with Heather Flanagan, Senior Vice President/Wealth Director at PNC Wealth Management | Dan Burke PhotographyCorporate Marketing Manager Karen Pinsky with Joseph and Tanya Aviola | Dan Burke PhotographyVP Biden with Seth and Diane McDowell, Head of Global Scientific Affairs Oncology R&D GlaxoSmithKline | Dan Burke PhotographyThroughout the night | Dan Burke PhotographyMorning Edition host Jennifer Lynn with Senior Vice President and Corporate Chief Medical Officer, AmeriHealth Caritas Andrea Gelzer and Lynn Yeakel, Director, Drexel University College of Medicine’s Institute for Women’s Health and Leadership | Dan BurkeJoe Biden | Dan Burke PhotographyDeb and Main Line Health President & CEO John J. (Jack) Lynch III with Cabrini College VP Brian Eury | Dan Burke Photography

On Tuesday night, WHYY awarded Joe Biden, the 47th Vice President of the United States, with its Lifelong Learning Award at the 16th Annual WHYY’s President’s Dinner.

Hosted at WHYY’s Dorrance H. Hamilton Public Media Commons, the evening also included an on-stage interview with Biden by Terry Gross, who hosts of WHYY’s Peabody Award-winning program, “Fresh Air.”

“Vice President Biden’s distinguished career in public service and unwavering commitment to educating our nation’s children is an inspiration to all of us,” says William J. Marrazzo, President & CEO of WHYY, Inc. in a press release.  “His life’s work emulates WHYY’s mission to strengthen our Country by providing trusted news & information services, access to creative expression and lifelong learning opportunities.”

Did you attend the event? Check out photos in our gallery above by Dan Burke Photography, courtesy of WHYY.

For more information on WHYY, visit: whyy.org

 

