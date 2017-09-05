PHOTOS: Made in America 2017

This past weekend, hip hop legend Jay-Z brought Made in America to Philly for its sixth year. Headliners included Jay-Z himself as well as The Chainsmokers and J. Cole in addition to performances from Migos, Solange and Kaskade.

There were also quite a few Philly-grown acts represented at the festival, including: Beach Slang, Japanese Breakfast, Mannequin Pussy, Marian Hill, Mt. Joy, PNB Rock, Queen of Jeans and (Sandy) Alex G.

While Saturday was quite stormy, the sun came out on Sunday for the festival’s second half.

Were you there? Check out our photos by Stephanie deFeo. We'll be adding more photos to this gallery throughout the day, so check back for more!