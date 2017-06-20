Home
 
PHOTOS: Philadelphia Pride Parade and Festival 2017

Were you there?
By
JENNIFER LOGUE
 Published : June 20, 2017
Pride Parade Philly 2017 | HughE DillonPride Parade Philly 2017 | HughE DillonPride Parade Philly 2017 | HughE DillonPride Parade Philly 2017 | HughE DillonPride Parade Philly 2017 | HughE DillonPride Parade Philly 2017 | HughE DillonPride Parade Philly 2017 | HughE DillonPride Parade Philly 2017 | HughE DillonPride Parade Philly 2017 | HughE DillonPride Parade Philly 2017 | HughE DillonPride Parade Philly 2017 | HughE DillonPride Parade Philly 2017 | HughE DillonPride Parade Philly 2017 | HughE DillonPride Parade Philly 2017 | HughE DillonPride Parade Philly 2017 | HughE DillonPride Parade Philly 2017 | HughE DillonPride Parade Philly 2017 | HughE Dillon

On Sunday, the 29th annual Philadelphia Pride Parade and Festival took place. The day kicked off with a Pride Run with 260 participants running through the Gayborhood to Penn’s Landing.

Later in the morning, the pride parade followed the same route at 11:30 a.m.

After the parade’s conclusion, Pride attendees went to Penn’s Landing to check out 160 vendors and catch live performances from acts like Nancy and Beth, a songwriting duo featuring Stephanie Hunt and “Will & Grace” star Megan Mullally.

Were you there? Check out our photos by HughE Dillon. 

 

