PHOTOS: Philly Geek Awards 2017

Here's the full list of winners.
On Saturday, Aug. 26, Philadelphia’s best and brightest creatives gathered at the String Theory Schools Vine Street Campus to honor local creatives at the 2017 Philly Geek Awards. The annual event is hosted by Geekadelphia, Generocity and Technical.ly.

Award categories included: Comic Creator of the Year, Dev Project of the Year, Feature Length Indie Film of the Year, Game of the Year, Geek of the Year, Impact Org of the Year, Maker of the Year, Mission Leader of the Year, Movement of the Year, Multimedia Project of the Year, Scientist of the Year, Partnership of the Year, Startup of the Year and Technologist of the Year.

Were you there? Check out our photos from the event in the gallery above by HughE Dillon.

The full list of winners is listed below:

Comic Creator of the Year: Christine Larsen
Dev Project of the Year: Me.mory
Feature Length Indie Film of the Year: Short Stay
Game of the Year: Lazer Ryderz!
Geek of the Year: Marion Leary
Impact Org of the Year: Black and Brown Workers Collective
Maker of the Year: Peter English and Jeff Gregorio
Mission Leader of the Year: Simon Hauger
Movement of the Year: Battling Racism in the Gayborhood
Multimedia Project of the Year: Curiosity 180- Let’s Talk About it!
Scientist of the Year: Dr. Alan W. Flake
Partnership of the Year: Clarifi and the Mayor’s Office of Reintegration Services for Ex-Offenders (RISE)
Startup of the Year: Keriton
Technologist of the Year: Dr. Basil Harris 

By
JENNIFER LOGUE
 Published : August 29, 2017
 
