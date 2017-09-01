6 can’t miss events at the Piazza at Schmidt’s Commons this September

The Piazza at Schmidt's Commons has plenty of outdoor movies this September. Provided

Summer is bidding us adieu but that doesn’t mean outdoor fun has to stop just yet. The Piazza at Schmidt’s Commons is just starting to heat up for the fall with a full schedule of programming that includes outdoor movies, music and more. Here are 5 can’t miss events you can look forward to in September.

Movie Night: La La Land

Thursday, Sept. 7

7 p.m. - 9 p.m.

Kick off the month with an outdoor screening of La La Land at the Piazza at Schmidt’s Commons. Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone star as Sebastian and Mia, a couple with big dreams and even bigger musical numbers in Hollywood. Be sure to bring a chair.

Movie Night: Hairspray!

Thursday, Sept. 14

8 p.m. to 10 p.m.

You’ll need to go big with the hair for this movie screening of the 1988 John Waters film, “Hairspray.” Set in 1962 Baltimore, Tracy Turnblad (played by Ricki Lake) gets a coveted spot on a popular teen dance show as well as a new sense of confidence.

Live at Schmidt’s Commons: The Hot Club of Philadelphia

Friday, Sept. 15

7 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Rock out to live music from The Hot Club of Philadelphia and take a free swing dance lesson at the Piazza at Schmidt’s Commons. Dance lessons begin at 7 p.m. and the swing and gypsy jazz music begins at 8 p.m. If you get hungry from all that dancing, there are plenty of restaurants surrounding the Piazza at Schmidt’s Commons for a quick bite or cocktail.

Movie Night: The 5th Element

Thursday, Sept. 21

8 p.m – 10 p.m.

The sci-fi classic, “The 5th Element,” will be screened at the Piazza towards the end of September. Watch Korben Dallas (Bruce Willis) try to save the world from the Great Evil with Leeloo (Milla Jovovich) and crew in this race against the clock.

Live at Schmidt’s Commons: Control for Smilers

Saturday, Sept. 23

7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Philly’s premier Phish tribute band, Control for Smilers, will be performing at The Piazza at Schmidt’s this month. Founded in 2008, by guitarist Henry McGuigan, bassist Matt Agostini, keyboardist Brad Lukach and drummer Matt Elberson, the band is made up of Phish fans who’ve been playing together for almost 10 years.

Movie Night: Newsies

Thursday, Sept. 28

7 p.m. – 9 p.m.

Break out into song watching this musical about the NYC newsboy strike of 1899. It’s a story of the little guy versus big business and the tunes are irresistible.

The Piazza at Schmidt’s Commons is located at 1001 N. 2nd Street. For more information, visit: theschmidtscommons.com.

