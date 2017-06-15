Here’s when the public pools open in Philly for 2017

Summer weather is here and it’s already getting a little too hot to handle. While finding a pool in the city seems like a farfetched fantasy, Philadelphians actually have many options because we have 70 outdoor public pools. Philadelphia Parks & Recreation just announced the opening dates on their website, so mark your calendars and schedule in some time to cool off.

Thursday, June 22

NOTE: The pools opening on June 22 will open at 4pm.

Awbury (6101 Ardleigh St, 19138)

Cione (2600 E Aramingo Ave, 19125)

Feltonville (231 E Wyoming Ave, 19120)

Kelly (4231 Landsdowne Dr, 19131)

Lee (4328 Haverford Ave, 19104)

Mander (2140 N 33rd St, 19121)

Max Myers (1601 Hellerman St, 19149)

Vare (2600 Morris St, 19145)

Friday, June 23

Christy (728 S 55th St, 19143)

Fox Chase (7901 Ridgeway St, 19111)

Francisville (1737 Francis St, 19130)

Hillside (201 Fountain St, 19127)

Lawncrest (6000 Rising Sun Ave, 19111)

O’Connor (2601 South St, 19146)

Pleasant (6720 Boyer St, 19119)

Vogt (4131 Unruh Ave, 19135)

Saturday, June 24

East Poplar (820 N 8th St, 19123)

Jardel (1400 Cottman Ave, 19111)

Lonnie Young (1100 E Chelten Ave, 19138)

McVeigh (400 E Ontario St, 19134)

Northern Liberties (321 Fairmount Ave, 19123)

Ridgway (1301 Carpenter St, 19147)

Monday, June 26

*Indoor pools are indicated with an asterisk.

Anderson (740 S 17th St, 19146)

* Carousel (4300 Avenue of the Republic, 19131)

Cobbs Creek (280 Cobbs Creek Pkwy, 19139)

Kendrick (5822 Ridge Ave, 19128)

Lackman (1101 Bartlett St, 19115)

* Lincoln (3201 Rowland Ave, 19136)

Penrose (1101 W Susquehanna Rd, 19122)

* Pickett (5700 Wayne Ave, 19144)

* Sayre (5835 Spruce St, 19139)

Shepard (5700 Haverford Ave, 19131)

Waterloo (2501 Waterloo St, 19133)

Tuesday, June 27

Gathers (2501 Diamond St, 19121)

Mitchell (3700 Whitehall Ln, 19114)

Morris Estate (1610 W Chelten Ave, 19126)

Myers (5803 Kingsessing Ave, 19143)

Samuel (2501 E Tioga St, 19134)

Schmidt (113 W Ontario St, 19140)

Scanlon (1099 E Tioga St, 19134)

Wednesday, June 28

Barry (1800 Johnston St, 19145)

Dendy (1501 N 10th St, 19122)

Heitzman (2136 Castor Ave, 19134)

Hunting Park (900 W Hunting Park Ave, 19140)

Jacobs (4500 Linden Ave, 19114)

James Finnegan (6900 Grovers Ave, 19142)

Kingsessing (4901 Kingsessing Ave, 19143)

Murphy (300 W Shunk St, 19148)

Ziehler (200 E Olney Ave, 19120)

Thursday, June 29

39th and Olive (700 N 39th St, 19104)

Amos (1817 N 16th St, 19121)

Athletic (1400 N 26th St, 19121)

Chew (1800 Washington Ave, 19146)

Cruz (1431 6th St, 19122)

Hancock (1401 N Hancock St, 19122)

Houseman (5091 Summerdale Ave, 19124)

Sacks (400 Washington Ave, 19147)

Simpson (1010 Arrott St, 19124)

Tustin (5901 W Columbia Ave, 19151)

Friday, June 30

12th and Cambria (2901 N 12th St, 19133)

American Legion (6201 Torresdale Ave, 19135)

Baker (5433 Landsdowne Ave, 19131)

Bridesburg (4601 Richmond St, 19137)

Cohox (2901 Cedar St, 19134)

Ford (609 Snyder Ave, 19148)

Mill Creek (5100 Parrish St, 19139)

ML King (2101 Cecil B. Moore Ave, 19121)

Piccoli (1501 E Bristol Ave, 19124)

Saturday, July 1

Belfield (2100 W Chew Ave, 19138)

CB Moore (2551 N 22nd St, 19132)

Cherashore (851 W Olney Ave, 19120)

Shuler (3000 N 27th St, 19132)

Stinger Square (3200 Dickinson St, 19146)

For more information, visit: phila.gov/ParksandRecreation.