Rufus Wainwright announces show with The Philly Pops

On January 19, internationally-acclaimed artist Rufus Wainwright will perform with The Philly Pops at the Kimmel Center’s Verizon Hall. The evening will also feature The Philadelphia Gay Men’s Chorus, who will perform ahead of the main show on the Plaza Stage. There will also be a reception at the end of the night to support William Way LGBT Community Center.

Wainwright has eight studio albums in his extensive catalog and has collaborated with artists such as Elton John, David Byrne, Boy George, Joni Mitchell, Pet Shop Boys and producer Mark Ronson.

“Rufus Wainwright is an unbelievable talent,” says Frank Giordano, President and CEO of The Philly POPS, in a press release. “He has a great following in Philadelphia and we're honored to perform with him.”

Tickets are now on sale for the show ($35-$146) and VIP packages ($500) are also available.

