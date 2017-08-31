Sephora is opening up at the King of Prussia Mall on September 8. Getty Images

If you’re a little sad that summer is coming to a close, here’s something to put some pep in your step: Sephora is opening up at the King of Prussia Mall on September 8.

The new 7,000 square foot Sephora location will feature over 13,000 beauty products from 200 different brands, including Sephora’s own makeup, skincare, tools and accessories collections.

Stock up on makeup from Benefit, Bite Beauty, Ciate, Cover FX, Hourglass, Kat Von D Beauty, Makeup Forever, Milk, NARS and Velour Lash as well as skin care products from Caudalie, Dr. Dennis Gross Skincare, Drunk Elephant, Fresh, Ole Henriksen, Sunday Riley and Tata Harper.

The new location at the King of Prussia will also offer customers an array of beauty services like Moisture Meter (which measures the amount of moisture in your skin to determine the best products for your skin needs), mini makeovers (one-on-one sessions with Sephora beauty experts) and Fragrance IQ (technology to help you find your signature scent).

The hours for the new Sephora location are Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., and Sunday 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Sephora at the King of Prussia Mall is located at 160 N. Gulph Rd. in King of Prussia.

For more information, visit: sephora.com.



