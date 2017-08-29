String Theory Charter School's Vine Street Campus has a "Glee" moment

The first day back is always better with a choreographed musical number.

String Theory Charter Schools perform a "Hairspray" number on the first day of school. Provided

Ever wish you were in an episode of “Glee?” Students, faculty and staff of String Theory Charter School’s Vine Street Campus in Philadelphia got a taste of what it could be like on the first day back to class today.

Over 200 people participated in a performance of “You Can’t Stop the Beat” from the musical “Hairspray.”

Students wore “Hairspray” costumes, including prom dresses and tuxedos, while teachers wore sunglasses and boa hats, singing and dancing down the central lobby stairway.

A music video is currently being made of the performance, which will be shared with the entire student body at all four String Theory campuses, comprising 3500 students.

In the meantime, check out a little teaser from today below.