Terry Gross to appear on 'The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon' this week

Be sure to mark your calendars for Thursday, August 10 when Philly’s own Terry Gross appears on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" alongside fellow hometown heroes Questlove, Black Thought the rest of The Roots.



The celebrated host of the "Fresh Air" podcast, which celebrates its 30th anniversary in 2017, started hosting the show in 1975, at a time when it was only available locally.



Flash forward to today and she reaches 6 million people each week, interviewing musicians, comics, journalists, scholars and more on NPR stations in the United States and Europe.



In her career thus far, Gross has received a Peabody Award, an Edward R. Murrow Award, a Gracie Award and has even been inducted into the Radio Hall of Fame.

She even had Jimmy Fallon on her show back in 2011. You can listen to that here.