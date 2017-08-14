The Bacon Brothers dish on their favorite Philly spots

Kevin and his brother Michael return to the area for a show on Friday.

The Bacon Brothers come to Valley Forge Casino Resort this Friday. Jeff Fasano

It’s a beautiful thing when you can share your passion for music with your siblings and for the Bacon Brothers, (made up of actor Kevin Bacon and his brother Michael), that passion has turned into a full-fledged touring band over the years.

This Friday, the pair performs a show with their band at Valley Forge Casino Resort as a part of the Valley Forge Music Fair.

“[We started making music together in] 1968,” says Michael, a full-time musician who scores films and teaches scoring outside of his work with the band.

Kevin adds, “I had lyrics and melodies in my head and I would sing them to my brother and he would figure them out on guitar. Then we started writing together.”

The pair grew up in Center City and their father, Edmund Bacon, was a famed urban planner who is often referred to as “The Father of Modern Philadelphia,” responsible for the design concepts behind Penn’s Landing, Independence Mall, LOVE Park and more.

“It's always fun to walk around, have the memories come flooding back and see how much it’s changed,” Kevin says. “Rittenhouse Square, South Street and Fairmount Park [are some favorite places.]”

Michael says that some of his favorite spots are Michael Solomonov’s Zahav, The Barnes Foundation, Aldine and Franklin Bar.

“Philly has a lot of improving neighborhoods, great restaurant scene and a great music scene,” he adds.

In terms of their show on August 18, expect a mix of sounds.

“We will be playing some very old songs and some brand new ones with an awesome six-piece band,” Kevin says. “Lot's of variety.”

Michael adds, “All original songs with lots of different styles. We’ll be switching off between an unplugged acoustic sound and hard rock.”

Check out their recently released song and video for "Broken Glass" below.





If you go:

The Bacon Brothers

Friday, August 18

9 p.m., $60+

Valley Forge Casino Resort

1160 1st Avenue, King of Prussia

vfcasino.com

