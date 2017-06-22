Home
 
The best water ice in Philadelphia

Choosing which flavor is the hardest part!
By
JENNIFER LOGUE
 Published : June 22, 2017 | Updated : June 22, 2017
The best water ice in Philadelphia. | J. Varney for Visit Philadelphia
Summer is here and it’s already a scorcher. Luckily for us Philly folks, water ice is a summertime staple and one of the most refreshing things you can eat when it’s hot and humid outside. From homegrown favorites like John’s Water Ice and Pop's, to accessible yet lovable chains like Rita’s Italian Ice, here are our picks for the best water ice in Philadelphia.

John’s Water Ice
701 Christian St.
johnswaterice.com

This Bella Vista gem has been open since 1945 and uses all real ingredients in their wholesome water ice — nothing artificial. The original menu offers lemon, cherry, chocolate and pineapple as flavors and each week following Memorial Day, one to two special flavors will be featured. Variety is the spice of life, right?

 

A post shared by Johns Water Ice (@johnswaterice) on

Pop’s Homemade Water Ice
1337 West Oregon Ave.
popsice.com

Located a half a block from Broad Street, this South Philadelphia favorite has been around since 1932 and according to their website, makes their water ice daily in small batches. Raved about flavors include lemon and mint chocolate chip. Keep in mind that this is a cash-only establishment so be sure to come prepared when you order at the window.

 

A post shared by Lauren (@strebs_fitstagram) on

Rita’s Italian Ice
Multiple locations
ritasice.com

Some Philadelphians love Rita’s and others strongly oppose them in their support of local businesses. If you work in Center City, however, and need a water ice break in the middle of the workweek, this is your best option. (Who has time to trek all the way to South Philly?) Choose from a crazy selection of flavors like banana, cotton candy and Swedish Fish, or keep it simple like me with lemon. 

 

A post shared by Jennifer Logue (@jenniferlogue) on

 

