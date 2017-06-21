Curious about diving into the wonderful world of yoga? You’re in the right city for it. Aside from being a great way to manage stress, there are also a number of physical benefits from practicing regularly, including improved flexibility, posture and muscle strength. Not sure where to begin your yoga journey? Here are our top picks for the best yoga studios in Philadelphia.

Hot Yoga Philadelphia

1520 Sansom St.

hotyogaphiladelphia.com

The beauty about classic hot yoga is that the 26- posture sequence is always the same — which is great for beginners. But don’t forget that since it’s hot yoga, the room is heated to 105 degrees. Why? It helps loosen up the muscles and it’s a great way to detox. This particular studio offers 90-minute, 75-minute and 60-minute hot yoga classes. Not feeling the heat? Hot Yoga Philadelphia offers non-heated classes as well for a variety of yoga styles. Although, once you go to a few hot yoga classes, you will be addicted.

Philly Power Yoga

2016 Walnut St.

yandpphilly.com

This Rittenhouse Square studio also offers a variety of heated and non-heated classes. Their Power Yoga class is only heated to 90 degrees, however, which makes it a different experience from classic hot yoga. They also offer yoga stretch and restore classes, prenatal classes, pilates and barre classes as well, to keep your fitness routine varied.

Maha Yoga Studio

1700 Sansom St.

mahayogastudio.com

Also located in the Rittenhouse area, Maha Yoga Studio offers basic yoga (to get beginners started on a strong foundation), open (Vinyasa class for all levels) and even specialized classes like acro yoga (combining yoga and acrobatics) and yoga for Parkinson’s disease.

The Yoga Garden

903 South St.

yogagardenphilly.com

This South Street yoga studio is conveniently located next to Whole Foods and has a range of classes for everyone from yoga newbies to seasoned yogis. Their Sunrise Vinyasa class is a great way to start your day at 7 a.m. or Lunch Hour Vinyasa is perfect for getting an afternoon boost during the workweek.