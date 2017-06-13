Could this be Philly’s most epic milkshake?

One of the best ways to beat the summer heat is with a tasty, cold treat. While gelato, water ice and ice cream cones are all fine choices, sometimes your Instagram feed could use a splash of something extra fancy and the Wild Thang Strawberry Shake ($16) at The Deck is it.

Moshulu’s recently renovated outdoor bar and restaurant area is serving up a fresh menu, complete with shareable favorites like lamb sliders ($15) and hand-cut truffle fries ($9). To end your meal on a sweet note, however, indulging in the Wild Thang is a must.

The strawberry ice cream is made in-house along with the birthday cake and whipped cream. Vanilla buttercream frosting elegantly lines the glass and comes complete with pastel-colored M&Ms and caramel angel hair.

As if this wasn’t enough to set sail on a river of dessert dreams, you can even add alcohol (St. Germain, Cointreau & Rum) to the milkshake for $6, making it even wilder.

While you could probably polish one off yourself, ask for an extra straw to share it with someone special. With a shake this epic, sharing really is caring.

The Deck is located at 401 S. Columbus Blvd.

For more information, click here.

BONUS:

What could be better than the Wild Thang Strawberry Shake? Ordering the Chocolate Tasty Shake ($16) to go along with it. This one comes with Bassett's chocolate ice cream, soft pretzel, whipped cream and peanut butter tasty cakes. Chocolate ganache and candies decorating the outside of the glass. For an extra kick, add Frangelico and vanilla vodka for $6.