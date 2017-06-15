The Great Chefs Event turns 12

On Tuesday, June 20, over 1,200 foodie philanthropists will come together for the 12th annual Great Chefs event, taking place at the Urban Outfitter’s Headquarters in the Navy Yard.

Dubbed the “culinary event of the year,” it wrangles up 40 of the best chefs from around the world to cook up a storm for guests, all to support Alex’s Lemonade Stand and Vetri Community Partnership.

Like Great Chefs Events of the past, Marc Vetri has personally selected the participating talent, who hail from New York City, Los Angeles, Chicago, Montreal and more.

This year’s lineup includes newcomers Hugh Acheson (5 & 10 in Athens, GA), Frank Castronovo & Frank Falcinetti (Frankies Spuntino & Prime Meats in Brooklyn, NY), Derek Dammann of (Maison Publique in Montreal, QC), Evan Funke (Felix in LA), Sara Jenkins (Nina June in Rockport, ME) and Ryan Poli (The Catbird Seat in Nashville).

Returning chefs include Paul Kahan (Blackbird, avec, The Publican and Big Star in Chicago) and Alex Guarnaschelli (Butter in NYC and television personality on The Food Network).

A number of the chefs have even been recognized by the James Beard Foundation in 2017, like Outstanding Restaurateur winner, Ken Oringer (Toro in NYC) and Outstanding Chef, Outstanding Service winner, Michael Solomonov (Cook n Solo in Philadelphia). Best Chefs finalists like Michael Cimarusti (Connie & Ted’s in LA), Andy Ticer + Michael Hudman (Andrew Michael Italian Kitchen in Memphis, TN) and Philly’s own Greg Vernick (Vernick) will also participate.

In addition to the exceptional food, there will be a number of featured beverage personalities that include heavy hitters in wine, beer and mixology.

Outside of eating and drinking, guests will be able to bid on silent and live auction items, like one-of-a-kind culinary experiences (imagine one of these chefs cooking for you personally!), the hottest concert tickets, autographed memorabilia and more.

“The Great Chefs Event is an amazing way to experience unique culinary offerings from world-renowned chefs and give back to two important Foundations in the community,” says founder of Alex’s Lemonade Stand, Jay Scott.

If you’d like to attend, tickets are $350 for general admission and $525 for access to the main event as well as the after party at Lo Spiedo. Sponsorships start at $1000.

Last year's event raised almost $800,000 for Alex's Lemonade Stand and Vetri Community Partnership.

For more information, visit: alexslemonade.org.