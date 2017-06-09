The Kimmel Center has a new rooftop pop-up bar opening

The Avenue of the Arts is one of Philly’s most stunning streets and soon, you can take it all in from The Kimmel Center’s new rooftop hangout — Balcony Bar.

Located on the outdoor second-tier balcony of the massive performance venue, guests can enjoy free wifi, music, beer, wine, cocktails and food from Chef Jose Garces when it officially opens on June 14.

“We love partnering with the Kimmel Center and are excited to introduce the Balcony Bar," he says in a press release. “We are excited to provide a new outdoor offering to allow Kimmel guests and the public to experience Garces hospitality all summer long."

Menu items at the bar include: seasonal pickles, Nashville hot chicken sliders, meatball sliders, black bean burger sliders, margherita pizza, pierogies and shoestring Fries.

What’s more, the pop-up bar will also be a Sips venue, offering Sips happy hour pricing ($3 beer, $4 wine, $5 liquor) every Wednesday from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

If you’re hungry for more, be sure to make your way downstairs to Volver, another Garces restaurant at the Kimmel Center, to enjoy their special summer menu in addition to Sips deals.

Balcony Bar is located at 300 S. Broad Street. For more information visit: kimmelcenter.org.