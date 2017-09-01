Home
 
Turn5 remodels truck for teen cancer survivor

The Malvern-based company held a reveal party this week.
Turn5 remodels truck for teen cancer survivor. | Andre Flewellen VIEW GALLERY 12 Photos
Turn5, an e-commerce automotive business based out of Malvern, remodeled a F-150 Truck for 18-year-old cancer survivor Levi King, through the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

A reveal party was held this week at Turn5’s headquarters where King was given his redone F-150 truck, which now boasts new wheels, grills, paint and body work.

King was diagnosed with cancer last year and one of his nurses put him in touch with the Make-A-Wish Foundation. Once Turn5 learned he loved trucks, they stepped in to do the makeover.

Were you at the reveal party? Check out our photos from Andre Flewellen for Philly Chit Chat.

For more information on the Make-A-Wish Foundation, visit: wish.org.

For more information on Turn5, visit: turn5.com

JENNIFER LOGUE
 Published : September 01, 2017
 
