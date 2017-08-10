Upper Darby native Tina Fey headed back to TV

Upper Darby native Tina Fey will be returning to the small screen this fall for Season 2 of the NBC show, “Great News.”

The single camera comedy tells the story of news producer Katie Wendelson (Briga Heelan) whose mother (played by Andrea Martin) becomes at intern at the news station where she works.

Fey will make her debut in Season 2 as the recurring character, Diana St. Tropez, the new big boss at MMN (the company that owns the news station) who’s been described as “Sheryl Sandberg on steroids,” according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Season 2 of "Great News" will be running in between new episodes of “Will and Grace” and “This is Us” on Thursdays in the fall, so it's a prime spot.

