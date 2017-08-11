Want your kid to audition for ‘Annie’ at the Walnut Street Theatre?

Here’s everything you need to know.

Actress Marissa O'Donnell as Annie at the Kids' Night production of the show in LA in 2005. Getty Images

If you’re a kid who loves musicals, auditioning for “Annie” ranks high on your list of things to do. Thanks to Philadelphia’s Walnut Street Theatre (825 Walnut St.), children in the area will have their chance to audition for the show this September.

The theatre is looking for boys and girls, ages 6 to 13 who can both sing and act to perform in the upcoming production of “Annie,” which runs from November 7 through January 7.

Here is everything you need to know about auditions:

1. Submit your child’s photo and resume to be considered for an audition. Email WSTCastingOffice@gmail.com child’s name, parent’s name, age and contact info.



2. Selected kids will be asked to bring a song and learn a simple dance.



3. All kids must be available for performance dates and begin rehearsals on Oct. 17, 2017.

26 children will be chosen for show and open roles include orphans, Annie’s friends and even the lead role of Annie herself.

For more information, visit: walnutstreettheatre.org.

