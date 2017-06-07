The date for Diner en Blanc 2017 in Philly is announced

Last night, Diner en Blanc hosted their 2017 preview party at Headhouse Square with over 500 people in attendance.

The date for the sixth annual Diner en Blanc in Philadelphia was revealed at the event as August 17, 2017. It was also noted that the wait list is already up to 41,250 people — a substantial increase from last year.

Ther preview party also featured a table decorating contest and the winners are as follows:

PEOPLE'S CHOICE WINNER:

Winner: Eilena Mercier-Ehmann; Event Loft

Theme: 1976 — The Love Sign is placed in Love Park as part of the Bicentennial celebration.

JUDGE'S CHOICE WINNER:

Winner: Coleen Christian Burke; Events by Coleen

Theme: 1901 — The first official Mummer’s Parade is held.

Check out our photos from the event in the gallery above.

For more information on Diner en Blanc in Philadelphia, click here.