Where to celebrate National Bourbon Day

National Bourbon Day is tomorrow (June 14) and if you’re looking to try some inventive bourbon-infused cocktails to celebrate, the Philly region has a plethora of options for you. From Root Restaurant and Wine Bar in Fishtown to Mistral in King of Prussia, bartenders are getting creative to serve up one-of-a-kind bourbon experiences for cocktail enthusiasts. Here are our top picks.

Liberte Lounge

This elegant restaurant and lounge located inside of The Sofitel (120 S. 17th St.) serves up modern French cuisine and killer cocktails. For National Bourbon Day, try the 13th on Sansom cocktail, made with Elijah Craig Bourbon, jalapeno, ginger puree, lemon juice, bitters and homemade honey.



Root Restaurant and Wine Bar

This relatively new restaurant and bar in Fishtown serves up an eclectic menu of Spanish, Italian and American fare and the art deco vibe of the space makes you feel like you’re in an episode of “Mad Men.” Order the Bourbon Sidecar (Cointreau, Four Roses Bourbon, fresh lemon with three mint and basil leaves as a garnish) to really get into the National Bourbon Day spirit.

Barclay Prime

Feeling chic and in the Rittenhouse area? Head over to Barclay Prime on Thursday and order a steak to go along with your bourbon. Try the Smoking Gun cocktail (Knob Creek bourbon, Carpano Antica sweet vermouth, smoked Vermont maple, Aztec chocolate bitters) paired with an 18 oz 28 day dry-aged ribeye. Yum!

Mistral

In King of Prussia? Mistral in the King of Prussia Mall is serving up the Mendoza cocktail, which combines Buffalo Trace bourbon, Dolin Rouge Vermouth, Angostura bitters and Fernet Branca. It’s like a more savory Manhattan. While you’re there, stay for the food by James Beard 2017-nominated chef Scott Anderson.

Where will you be celebrating National Bourbon Day? Tell us in the comments below.