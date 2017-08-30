Where to celebrate National Eat Outside Day in Philly

It's one of those days you want to be outside for breakfast, lunch, happy hour and dinner.

Happy hour at this hidden Philly gem is the perfect place to celebrate National Eat Outside Day if you're in Center City. Neal Santos

Summer is officially coming to a close so why not take advantage of National Eat Outside Day on Thursday, Aug. 31 to enjoy a memorable meal al fresco? Philly has so many options for dining outside, from happy hours to cozy dinners. Soak up the sunshine before it gets too cold, foodies.

Barcelona

1709 E. Passyunk Ave.

barcelonawinebar.com

It’s only been open for seven weeks and it’s already become a Philly hotspot. This East Passyunk gem serves up exquisite Spanish tapas under the direction of Executive Chef Paras Shah and also features an extensive wine and cocktail list. Be sure to try the salmorejo (a thick, creamy chilled tomato soup) as well as the jamon and manchego croquetas. If you’re able to, grab a table on their outdoor patio, complete with greenery and string lights.

Uptown Beer Garden

1735 JFK Blvd.

twitter.com/uptwnbeergarden

One of the city’s largest (and most central) beer gardens, indulge in summertime eats from Uptown Beer Garden’s outdoor grill as well as custom-made beers. Between 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. this Thursday, you can get $3 pretzels, $4 skewers and $5 summer dips for their happy hour.

The Little Lion

243 Chestnut St.

thelittlelionphilly.com

Right across the Museum of the American Revolution in Old City, The Little Lion added a brand new outdoor seating area this summer on their sidewalk complete with lights, umbrellas and additional service. Grab a bite for lunch or dinner on Thursday or stop by for their Old City Eats specials.

Sampan

124 S. 13th St.

sampanphilly.com

One of the best happy hours around, enjoy affordable drinks and eats at Sampan’s outdoor Graffiti Bar Monday through Friday from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. House wines are only $4 a glass and you can get an insane amount of delicious food like their Kimchee Fried Rice (shrimp, shallot, sunny side egg) for only $4.

Down the shore?

If you're kicking off your Labor Day Weekend early this Thursday, be sure to take advantage of the outdoor seating at the Chef Jose Garces spot, Olón for National Eat Outside Day, located at the Tropicana Casino in Atlantic City (2831 Boardwalk). The views of the beach can't be beat as you sip on expertly-made cocktails and indulge in Latin fare inspired by his own family's recipes — with a modern twist of course.