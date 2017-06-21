Yards Brews Cruise, Cold Roses and more to do this weekend

LGBT

George Michael Tribute

June 22, 8:30 p.m.

Franky Bradley’s

1320 Chancellor St.

$13

frankybradleys.com

In the spirit of being a space for all, Franky Bradley’s decidedly honors George Michael, a bridge-divider whose pop music transcended generations and genres. The “Bradley’s Bucks” all-male dance troupe, along with drag performer Zsa Zsa St. James and a gaggle of comedians, host this homage to a legend.

Draglesque

June 24, 7 p.m.

L’Etage

624 S. Sixth St.

$10

Philly burlesque mainstay Turnpyke hosts L’Etage’s gender-bending “draglesque” show, blending the raucous performance art of drag with the sensual stripteases of burlesque. On deck to perform: Omyra Lynn, Maria TopCatt, Tiel and more.

MUSIC

Conjunto Philadelphia

June 24, 7:30 p.m.

Longwood Gardens,

Italian Water Garden

1001 Longwood Road, Kennett Square

Free with admission

longwoodgardens.org

Musical ensemble Conjunto continue their Philadelphia tour of authentic Cuban music – think: cha cha cha and bolero – at Longwood Gardens, which puts instrumentals of the trumpet, guitar, cello and drum to the forefront with a vocal that demands dancing.

Cold Roses

June 24, 8:30 p.m.

MilkBoy

1100 Chestnut St.

$12

milkboyphilly.com

Long-time Philly guitarist Rob Clancy fronts this four-piece rock-and-roll band of bass, keys, drums and vocals as they promote their new single, “Staying Alive Ain’t Easy.” Chalk & the Beige Americans, an R&B-influenced trio, joins as a special guest.

Hip Hop for Philly Free Concert

June 25, 7 p.m.

The Trocadero Theatre

1003 Arch St. Free

thetroc.com

Billed as an all-ages event, South Philly rapper Lee Mazin – who recently appeared on Oxygen’s Sisterhood of Hip Hop reality show – joins “High For Me” singer Bri Steves, rising producer DJ Diamond Kuts and more on stage. Not only is the concert free, but free food and HIV testing will be on-hand as well.

Imelda May

June 25, 7:30 p.m.

Union Transfer

1026 Spring Garden St.

$25

utphilly.com

Irish singer and instrumentalist Imelda May tours her fifth studio album, Life. Love. Flesh. Blood. – reportedly recorded with the help of U2’s Bono -- at Union Transfer, leaning into a soft rock sound. It makers her fifth stop on her international tour.

ART

Manayunk Arts Festival

June 24-25, 11 a.m.

4312 Main St.

Pay as you go

Back for its 28th year, this staple of Manayunk living brings nearly 300 jewelers, photographers, sculptors, glassblowers and mixed media artists to Main Street. Great for: Artists looking to network, art collectors and casual buyers.

Michael Nichols Lecture

June 25, 2 p.m.

Philadelphia Museum of Art

2600 Benjamin Franklin Parkway

$25; standing room free with admission

philamuseum.org

Michael Nichols teases out the details of his PMA photo exhibit, “Wild,” a collection of photos captured in the Congo Basin, the Serengeti and – in our own backyard – the American West. Museum curators join for this talk and tour held on the Great Stair Hall steps.

THEATER

Women in Philly Theater

June 23, 8 p.m.

Arden Theatre

40 N. Second St.

$30

ardentheatre.org

Join stage actress and University of the Arts grad Alex Keiper at the Selma M. & Robert J. Horan Studio Theatre as she showcases the city’s up-and-coming female talent – the gals who will make you sing, laugh and cry all in one performance. Attendees will need to purchase a table for four.

Doug Loves Movies

June 24, 4:20 p.m.

Helium Comedy Club

2031 Sansom St.

$22

heliumcomedy.com

A special event for the club, Comedy Central comedian Doug Benson records a podcast from the stage with a slew of surprise guests – teasing out thoughts on his favorite movies. And, assuredly, theirs. Bring a movie-themed name tag that tickles his fancy and earn a chance to win a yet-to-be-announced prize.

SCIENCE

Night Skies in the Observatory

June 22, 7 p.m.

Franklin Institute

222 N. 20th St.

$10

fi.edu

A favorite among the Franklin Institute’s ongoing events lineup, “Night Skies” has Chief Astronomer Derrick Pitts mesmerize attendees with informed stargazing (with telescopes) on the museum’s fifth-floor rooftop. The occasion is family-friendly, though a cash bar will be available for guests wanting to enhance their sense of wonder.

SPECIAL EVENTS

Ardmore Big Dig

June 24, 9 a.m.

One Ardmore Place

35 Cricket Ave.

free destinationardmore.com

A construction-themed carnival for kids, families will dig holes, “build buildings” (with toothpicks and cardboard, that is), tour the in-construction site of One Ardmore Place and learn about construction equipment from, yes, construction workers themselves. The first 300 kids to arrive receive a free hard hat.

SHOPPING

Fourth Friday on Fabric Row

June 23, 5 p.m.

Fabric Row

700 S. Fourth St.

Pay as you go

Bus Stop Boutique, Moon + Arrow, Paradigm, Fabriq Spa and more offer sales, tastings and complimentary services in the name of the fourth Friday of the month. To boot, YOWIE, the pop-up home décor shop launched last year, finally debuts its permanent home with a grand-opening event – featuring drinks, treats from Milk + Honey and a DJ — from 6-9:30 p.m.

Makers Market & Local Libations Garden

June 24, 10 a.m.

The Piazza at Schmidt’s Commons

1001 N. Second St.

Pay as you go

An all-new, recurring farmer’s market at Schmidt’s Commons, a bevy of crafters, farmers, artists and local purveyors set up shop for the all-day affair of selling their goods and mingling with neighbors. Also featured: yoga at 11 a.m., plus a chance to get to know your local brewers and distillers through the Local Libations Garden.

FOOD & DRINK

Yards Brews Cruise

June 22, 7 p.m.

Spirit of Philadelphia

401 S. Christopher Columbus Boulevard

$51.90

spiritcruises.com

Exactly what it sounds like, Yards’ Brew Cruise is a two-and-a-half-hour cruise with a luau theme and focus on Yards Summer Wheat Ale – with other Yards brews available too, of course. A buffet will also be served as part of admittance.