President Donald Trump continues to stand behind his belief that millions of people voted illegally in the election and White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer continues to defend the president's beliefs.

During Tuesday's press conference Spicer was asked by reporters if there is any evidence of voter fraud and he wasn't able to offer any concrete facts to back up Trump's ascertion.

Spicer could only respond by saying the president believes there was voter fraud “based on studies and evidence” presented to him.

The full 45-minute press confernce can be viewed on the White House YouTube channel.