Girl Scout Cookie alert: Where to buy today in NYC

It’s a sunny 69 degrees in the city right now (nice) and the temp. is climbing. No matter what’s going on in your life, it’s hard not to be in a good mood right now after the winter that never got started but also wouldn’t quit is finally behind us. (It f—in better be, or we can’t go on.)

To add to your good mood, here’s another treat: Today is the one day of the season you can purchase girl scout cookies at select businesses in New York City. Every year the Corporate Cookie Connection program hosts one day in the spring and one in the fall when businesses welcome girl scouts to sell in their lobbies and cafeterias.

Hours vary, but most sales close up around 2 or 3 pm, so make it a date for your lunch break or an afternoon breather. You shouldn’t need an excuse to go outside and get some rays, but here, now you have one.

Here’s the complete list of where to buy today:

Manhattan

Brookfield Properties, 300 Vesey St., 11 am - 3 pm

Jack Resnick & Sons, 199 Water St., 11 am - 3 pm

WeWork West Broadway, 379 West Broadway, 12 pm - 2 pm

WeWork W 57th, 142 West 57th St, 11 am - 3 pm

WeWork Madison, 261 Madison Ave, 10am - 2pm

We Work 135 E 57th St., 11am - 3pm

WeWork 12 E 49th St., 11 am - 3 pm

Eileen Fisher locations: 395 West Broadway, 10 Columbus Center, 166 Fifth Ave, 1039 Madison Ave, 11 am - 3 pm

The Yard, 106 West 32nd St., 11 am - 3 pm,

ERST 1400 Broadway LP, 1400 Broadway, 10am - 2pm

Empire State Realty Trust locations at 1333 Broadway, 1350 Broadway, 1359 Broadway, One Grand Central Place at 60 East 42nd St., Empire State Building at 350 Fifth Ave., 10am - 2pm

Brooklyn

Brooklyn Navy Yard Development Corp, Building 92, 63 Flushing Ave., 11 am - 3pm

WeWork Dumbo Heights, 81 Prospect St., 6 Sands Main Area 10am - 2pm

Queens

The Cliffs Climbing and Fitness, 11-11 44th Drive, Long Island City, 11am - 3pm