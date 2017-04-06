 
Get to this adults-only Willy Wonka Chocolate Factory party in Brooklyn

For one night only, Brooklyn's Fine & Raw is turning its chocolate factory into a club of sweet and sinful pleasures.

By
Eva Kis
 Published : April 06, 2017
Willy Wonka Chocolate Factory party at Fine & Raw
Willy Wonka Chocolate Factory party at Fine & Raw

Sorry, Charlie, you’re not invited to this adults-only Willy Wonka’s Chocolate Factory-themed party.

Brooklyn’s Fine & Raw, one of the best chocolatiers in the business, is giving its Oompa Loompas the night off on April 7 to host a sweet dance party at its Bushwick factory. On this night of “dance, wonder and magick,” the factory floor transforms into a full-on club with strobe lights, candy-themed decor and a bar serving specialty cocktails (and Jello shots, of course).

Keeping things going — the party stats at 9 p.m. and doesn’t wrap until 3:30 a.m. — will be live music by EDM pioneer Nickodemus, deep house yoga queen Tasha Blank, Williamsburg percussion master Jimmy Lopez and many more, plus performers whose risque ensembles that are definitely not rated G.

It’ll all be fueled by chocolate, of course, and remember that you’re entering a world of pure imagination, so costumes are encouraged. The Fine & Raw Chocolate Factory is located at 288 Siegel St., and if you’re 21+, tickets are still available for $20 in advance or $30 at the door.

The evening is curated by JunXion, who also did the glamorous and sexy Heart-Shaped Box party for Valentine’s Day at the Paper Factory Hotel. Check out this highlight reel from last year’s event:

 

