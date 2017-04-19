'Messenger of God' who predicted Trump presidency claims to know nuclear World War III date

The man who envisioned Donald Trump becoming president has given the world a date for the start of World War III, according to a report.

Horacio Villegas, a self-proclaimed “supernatural being” called Trump the “illuminati king” who will “bring the world into WWW3,” according to the Daily Star. The day is May 13, the clairvoyant said.

Villegas, a Catholic, predicted 15 months ago that Trump would become president and he said no one believed him until it happened and now, no one is heeding his warning of the impending doom he saw in a dream.

“Last September I even sent out copies of my books to Catholic bishops and cardinals in an attempt to warn them so that they could warn the people, and they ignored me too!” Villegas told the Daily Star.

Villegas, who said he is single and without children to focus on his message, claims to have seen “balls of fire falling from the sky and hitting the Earth” in his dream.

“People everywhere were running around trying to hide from this destruction,” he said. “I believe these were symbolic of the nuclear missiles that will fall on cities and people throughout the world.”

May 13 is the 100th anniversary of the day Catholics believe the Virgin Mary – Our Lady of Fatima – appeared to children in Portugal.

According to believers, that was the day Mary warned that if Russia did not become Catholic, all hell would break loose.

During her last visit to Fatima on Oct. 13, 1917, the virgin told the children that the war would end and soldiers would return home. Villegas believes Oct. 13 will be the date on which World War III ends.

In addition to his prediction about President Trump, Villegas prophesied that the leader would attack Syria, creating conflict with Russia, North Korea and China.

“The main message that people need to know in order be prepared is that between May 13th and October 13 2017, this war will occur and be over with much devastation, shock and death!” Villegas said, according to the Daily Star.

Between April 13 and May 13, he said that a “false flag” will take place and conflicts based on false information will occur and Syria and North Korea will be involved.

Metro reached out to Villegas for comment and is awaiting a reply.

h/t Daily Star