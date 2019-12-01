10 Wounded in shooting in New Orleans French Quarter - Metro US

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

New Orleans officials say that ten people were injured during a shooting early Sunday. The incident took place in the famed French Quarter.

Out of the 10, it was reported by ABC that at least two victims are listed in critical condition. The shooting occurred at 3:21 a.m. on a block of Canal street, according to New Orleans PD. The area is populated with many hotels and streetcars.

The mayor of New Orleans, Latoya Cantrell, tweeted out this morning, “When people resort to gun violence to resolve problems, it never creates solutions — only innocent victims and trauma.”

When people resort to gun violence to resolve problems, it never creates solutions — only innocent victims and trauma. pic.twitter.com/ErZZ8GxKkn — Mayor LaToya Cantrell (@mayorcantrell) December 1, 2019

As of mid-afternoon Sunday, no arrests have been made. However, it was reported that Police Supt. Shaun Ferguson told The New Orleans Advocate/The Times-Picayune that a person of interest was taken into custody. It is not clear at this time if the person of interest had any connection to the incident.

Police reported that the ten victims were taken to University Medical Center and Tulane Medical Center. It was also reported that someone took a private vehicle to the hospital. No officers were reportedly harmed during the shooting.

Supt. Shaun Ferguson shared a full statement on Twitter, condemning the act of violence, “What happened in our city overnight was a cowardly and senseless act that we cannot and will not tolerate. While this investigation is in the very beginning stages, one thing is certain – we will not stop until we identify and arrest those responsible.”

“What happened in our city overnight was a cowardly and senseless act that we cannot and will not tolerate. While this investigation is in the very beginning stages, one thing is certain – we will not stop until we identify and arrest those responsible.” – Supt. Shaun Ferguson pic.twitter.com/lVs8J8VtmN — The City Of New Orleans (@CityOfNOLA) December 1, 2019

There was no update of the names of the victims as of mid-afternoon Sunday. There have also been no updates on the suspects.

Ferguson told outlets that police arrived quickly on scene since there was a heightened patrol due to a rival football game between Grambling State and Southern University at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. It is known at the Bayou Classic.

NOLA.com also reported that this is not the first time there has been shooting around the Bayou Classic. It was reported that in 2016 there was a fight between two men at the event. The fight resulted in gunfire, injuring nine people, and killing one Demontris Toliver, a Baton Rouge tattoo artist.

Crimestoppers is offering up to $5,000 for anyone who calls in with information about the suspects.

The incident remains under investigation. Anyone with tips on this incident is urged to call NOPD Eighth District detectives at 504-658-6080 or to call anonymously to Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-STOP.