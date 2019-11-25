2019 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade: start time, route, street closures - Metro US

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

The 2019 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade returns to midtown this week.

The Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade 2019 is a tradition that has been around since 1924. The tradition is what many folks consider the start of the holiday season. The show will feature enchanting balloons, incredible floats, and some epic performances.

The turkey day parade is a favorite of fans from across the globe. It is expected to have 3.5 million spectators and over 50 million viewers this year. The show will also include 8,000 participants this year.

Whether you are avoiding New York City altogether or planning on attending the parade, here’s everything you need to know, from the starting time to the parade route, street closures, and more.

2019 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade time, route, map

The parade is taking place on Thursday, November 28, 2019. The parade will begin at 9 a.m. EST and end at noon.

The kickoff will take place on West 77th street and Central Park West and make it’s the final stop in front of Macy’s Herald Square. Below is a map of the route. To see the map more in-depth, go to macys.com.

2019 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade balloons

Every year classic balloon characters make their return to the parade, such as Ronald McDonald. However, there are a few new balloons joining these years festivities. For the 2019 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade Line Up, you will see the new balloons listed below:

• Snoopy dressed in Astronaut Gear

• Netflix’s Green Eggs and Ham

• Love Flies Up created by artist, Yayoi Kusama

• Smokey Bear

• SpongeBob SquarePants and Gary

For a list of the balloons at this year’s event, go to macys.com.

Balloon Inflation event for the 2019 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day

Prior to the parade on November 28, from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m., folks can check out the Museum of Natural History will be hosting the balloon inflation. Guests can view the balloons moving clockwise around the museum, starting at the north side of West 77th street. Volunteers will be directing visitors. For more information on the balloon inflation, go to macys.com.

2019 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade Line Up

Performers from all genres will be participating in this year’s parade. From Celine Dion to K-pop group NCT 127, there’s a performer for everyone’s taste.

Here’s a list of performers for this year’s parade:

• Billy Porter

• Black Eyed Peas

• Celine Dion

• Chicago

• Chris Janson

• Chris Young

• Ciara

• Debbie Gibson

• Dr. Janet L. Kavandi

• Idina Menzel

• Josh Dela Cruz

• Kay Hire

• Kelly Rowland

• Lea Michele

• Natasha Bedingfield

• NCT 127

• Nia Franklin

• Ozuna

• Tenille Townes

• That Girl Lay Lay

• TLC

2019 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade street closures

Since the parade is expecting such a large number of guests to attend, there will be a ton of different streets closed for the parade. According to the Department of Transportation’s website, here’s what streets will be closed.

Formation:

• Columbus Avenue between 72nd Street and 83rd Street

• Central Park West between 81st Street and 86th Street

• 81st Street between Central Park West and Columbus Avenue

• 77th Street between Central Park West and Columbus Avenue

• 76th Street between Central Park West and Columbus Avenue

• 73rd Street between Columbus Avenue and Central Park West

• 71st Street between Central Park West and Columbus Avenue

• 68th Street between Central Park West and Columbus Avenue

• 62nd Street between Central Park West and Columbus Avenue

Route:

• Central Park West between 81st Street and East Side of Columbus Circle/59th Street

• Columbus Circle between 59th Street and Broadway

• Broadway between 59th Street and 58th Street

• 59th Street between Columbus Circle and 6th Avenue

• 6th Avenue between 59th Street and 34th Street

• 34th Street between 6th Avenue and 7th Avenue

Dispersal:

• 33rd Street between 6th Avenue and 8th Avenue

• 34th Street between 7th Avenue and 8th Avenue

• 34th Street between 6th Avenue and 5th Avenue

• 35th Street between 6th Avenue and 8th Avenue

• 36th Street between Broadway and 8th Avenue

• 37th Street between Broadway and 8th Avenue

• 38th Street between Broadway and 8th Avenue

• 39th Street between Broadway and 8th Avenue

• 40th Street between 7th Avenue and 8th Avenue

• 7th Avenue between 33rd Street and 40th Street

• Broadway between 45th Street and 34th Street

Miscellaneous (Formation and Dispersal):

• 40th Street between 7th Avenue and 6th Avenue

• 39th Street between Broadway and 6th Avenue

• 38th Street between Broadway and 6th Avenue

• 37th Street between Broadway and 6th Avenue

• 36th Street between Broadway and 6th Avenue

• 6th Avenue between 34th Street and 33rd Street

• 8th Avenue between 40th Street and 33rd Street

Where to watch or stream of the 2019 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

You can watch the 2019 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade on NBC. They will be featuring parade exclusives on the network.