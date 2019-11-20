2020 Democratic challengers slam Trump stance on settlements - Metro US

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

The 2020 Democratic presidential candidates came out strong against U.S. President Donald Trump’s dramatic policy shift regarding Israeli settlements.

The Trump administration’s major policy shift, announced Monday, included that the U.S now considers Israeli settlements to be compatible with international law, a significant departure from the Obama administration’s approach.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in a statement that “we will no longer recognize Israeli settlements as per se inconsistent with international law,” noting that this conclusion was “based on the unique facts, history, circumstances presented by the establishment of civilian settlements in the West Bank.”

A spokesman for former Vice President Joe Biden’s campaign told the Jewish Insider on Monday night that “this decision harms the cause of diplomacy, takes us further away from the hope of a two-state solution, and will only further inflame tensions in the region. It’s not about peace or security. It is not about being pro-Israel. It is about undercutting Israel’s future in service of Trump’s personal politics.”

Other candidates took to Twitter Monday night to express their chagrin. Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) slammed the move as “another blatantly ideological attempt by the Trump administration to distract from its failures in the region. Not only do these settlements violate international law—they make peace harder to achieve.” She also vowed to swiftly reverse the decision should she unseat Trump.

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) described the settlements as situated in “occupied” territory and “illegal.”

“This is clear from international law and multiple United Nations resolutions. Once again, Mr. Trump is isolating the United States and undermining diplomacy by pandering to his extremist base,” he said.

South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg said the move was a “step back” in the peace process and the latest in a “pattern of destructive decisions that harm our national interests.”

Similarly, Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) accused Trump of “playing politics and taking us further away from a path to a two-state solution.”

The new policy means that the U.S. will consider Israeli settlements to be irrelevant to the legal aspects of the peace process, restoring the policy that had been first adopted by President Ronald Reagan in 1981.

This article was provided to Metro through an agreement with Israel Hayom news. Visit www.israelhayom.com for more coverage.