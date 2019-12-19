6 Events to help you ring in the new year – Metro US

New Year’s Eve can be blown way out of proportion. There is an intense amount of pressure to keep up your appearances at big, overcrowded house parties even though you’ll hardly remember the conversations you had with your friends. That’s why choosing a concert or a party to ring in the new year can take the stress off and put the focus on leaving 2019 behind you. Here are six great events happening on New Year’s Eve.

The Strokes w/ Mac DeMarco at Barclays

New York’s resident cool kids The Strokes will be ringing in the new year at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center with the help of lo-fi party animal Mac DeMarco. Word is that The Strokes have been working on new material that will be released this coming year. But while we wait for more news on that, Strokes singer Julian Casablancas recently released some new material with his side project The Voidz produced by DeMarco. So it’s safe to say we can expect some festive collaborations between the two onstage.

8:30 pm, Barclays Center, 620 Atlantic Ave., Brooklyn, find tickets at ticketmaster.com

Phish at MSG

Jam band legends Phish have been calling Madison Square Garden their home for New Year’s Eve for years now. Each year, the band pulls out all of the stops to play four nights in a row with unique setlists each night leading up to the ball-drop to provide experiences that will satisfy both die-hard fans and just regular Joes looking for a party.

Dec. 28-31, 7:30 pm, Madison Square Garden, 4 Pennsylvania Plaza, find tickets at ticketmaster.com

The Jesus Lizard w/ Protomartyr at Brooklyn Steel

You really could not wish for a better noise-rock leaning post-punk double bill than seeing the almighty Jesus Lizard with support from Detroit’s Protomartyr. There really is no better band than Protomartyr when it comes to creating combustible tension on stage with singer Joe Casey embodying all of disappointment and rage the average American feels on a daily basis. But while their raucous brand of tightly coiled energy will set the tone for the night, it will all come tumbling apart as Jesus Lizard singer David Yow whips the crowd into a frenzy, from both on stage and from crowd surfing on top of the pit.

9 pm, Brooklyn Steel, 319 Frost St., Brooklyn, find tickets at bowerypresents.com

New Year’s Dance Party at Elsewhere

If you are looking for a contained atmosphere in one of Brooklyn’s best clubs to dance until the early hours of the morning, then there really is no better option the New Year’s Eve party at Elsewhere in Bushwick. With DJ sets by Neon Indian, Amtrac, Sybil Jason, Half Moon and Tiki Disco until 6 a.m. on New Year’s Day, you’ll come out of this party with the right amount of calories burned and lingering buzz to see you into 2020.

9 pm to 6 am (1/1), Elsewhere, 599 Johnson Ave., Brooklyn, find tickets at www.eventbrite.com

Cloud Nothings w/ Field Mouse and Patio at Knitting Factory Brooklyn

It’s hard to argue against the discography that Cloud Nothings have built up over the years. Their brand of scorched Earth punk tickles that itch like few others and drunkenly belting out the lyrics to songs like “Stay Useless” sounds like a perfect way to ring in the new year. They’ll be playing Brooklyn’s Knitting Factory with excellent support from Field Mouse and Patio.

9 pm, Knitting Factory Brooklyn, 361 Metropolitan Ave., Brooklyn, find tickets at bk.knittingfactory.com

Priests’ Farewell Show at Rough Trade

If you have never witnessed the sheer power of the D.C. punk band Priests live, then their New Year’s Eve show at Rough Trade may be your final chance. Last week, the band took to Instagram to announce that they will be taking an indefinite hiatus to focus on other projects. “We’re taking a break from the band and our New Year’s Eve show is our last together for the foreseeable future,” the post said. “We are so grateful to all of you. Come say goodbye and hello to a new decade with us.” So if all of the parties this year seem like a bust, this show will be a guaranteed fun celebration of one of the most exciting bands of the last decade. They will ring in the new year with support from Russian Baths and Ani Ivry-Block of Palberta.

9 pm, Rough Trade, 64 N. 9th St., Brooklyn. Find tickets at roughtradenyc.com