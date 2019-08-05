6 injured in 7-alarm fire in the Bronx - Metro US

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Five firefighters and a 9-month-old baby were injured Monday morning during a fire in the Concourse Village section of the Bronx.

#FDNY members continue to operate on scene of a 7-alarm fire, 225 McClellan St #Bronx. There are currently six injuries reported. pic.twitter.com/UXceE4uLx8 — FDNY (@FDNY) August 5, 2019

The fire broke out at 5:30 a.m. Monday at a 5-story residential building located at 225 McClellan St, according to FDNY. The seventh fire alarm went off around 8 a.m.

Chief of Fire Operations Thomas Richardson said the fire began on the street level, which is a grocery store, before spreading to the top floors. The fire was able to easily spread due to a void in the walls, which also made it difficult to contain.

“This fire was very difficult because it spread very quickly,” Richardson said in a statement to press. “It took multiple hose lines and firefighters had to open up walls and ceilings to expose the fire in order to extinguish it. We have a drone that flies above the top of the building and gives us footage that can help us develop our strategy and tactics on how we are going to cut off the fire. And that drone did come in handy [Monday].”

FDNY said that 55 units and 250 firefighters were dispatched to fight the blaze.

As of 8:17 a.m., FDNY is still trying to contain the fire.

It was the second fire to break out in the Bronx on Monday morning. Another one, located at 808 Freeman St, injured four people, including one firefighter, FDNY said. That fire also spread quickly, via the cockloft, which is the space between the roof and the top floor ceiling.

It was not clear what caused the fires.