76ers Ben Simmons claims he was 'singled out' by Australian casino - Metro US

Philadelphia 76ers All-Star point guard Ben Simmons looked as though he ran into some trouble in his native Australia late Monday night.

The 23-year-old was staying at Crown Casino in Melbourne when he posted a video to his Instagram implying that he was racially profiled by security.

In the video that was since deleted, Simmons questioned why he and two black friends were questioned by security while a white friend in the group was not.

“I find it so crazy that the only guy who doesn’t get checked to go into the casino is this guy (pointing to a white male),” Simmons said . “I get checked, Mike gets checked, and [another black male] gets checked. Thank you Crown Casino.”

In response, the casino released a statement defending their actions (h/t TMZ ).

“Internal security policy requires our security officers to check identification of those persons they believe to be under the age of 25, this is an enhanced safeguard to ensure that no one under the age of 18 is permitted entry to the casino floor as required by law… [we] strenuously reject reports that it discriminated against a group of visitors last night.”

Following the statement’s release, Simmons deleted the video and took to Twitter instead.

“As you know an incident happened last night at Crown and my friends and I felt personally singled out, no one likes to feel like this,” Simmons wrote . “I am very passionate about equality and I will always speak up even if it means having uncomfortable conversations.”

Simmons was born in Melbourne and lived there until 2013 when he moved to the United States to attend Montverde Academy in Florida. He spent three years at the school before heading to LSU where he developed into the No. 1 pick of the 2016 NBA Draft.

The Sixers cornerstone is fresh off signing a five-year, $170 million contract extension with the franchise this summer as he prepares for his third NBA season.

He helped lead Philadelphia to the Eastern Conference semifinals, averaging 16.9 points, 8.8 rebounds, and 7.7 assists per game.

Simmons was selected to play for the Australian national team at the FIBA World Championships in China later this month but opted to skip the tournament to focus on the upcoming 2019-20 season with the 76ers.