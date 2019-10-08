Accused Chinatown killer has a criminal history: Cops - Metro US

Accident or crime scene cordon tape, police line do not cross. It is nighttime, emergency lights of police cars flashing blue, red and white in the background

Randy Santos, who was charged for killing four homeless people and injured a fifth, has a rocky history with the law.

The NY Post discovered that Santos was on the street as a result of a non-profit group bailing him out of jail for allegedly groping a young woman and fare-evasion.

Santos, 24, got two breaks surrounding the law this year. Earlier this year, NY Post reports that he was able to slip out on a one-year jail sentence after he cut a deal for jumping the turnstile.

Both the turnstile jumping and groping cases were pending when he allegedly used the 3-foot piece of metal to bludgeon the four sleeping homeless men to death and left a fifth struggling to survive over the weekend.

In both of the cases, Santos allegedly failed to appear in court on multiple occasions. He reportedly also ignored a judge’s orders, which led him to have open warrants for his arrest when he allegedly killed the homeless people.

The NY Post reports that the incident Santos was initially busted for occurred on March 8 of this year. It was reported that while at the Fortune Hotel in Queens (a homeless shelter) when a 19-year-old female employee told police that he squeezed her behind while she let him into his room. As a result of the groping, he was charged with three-degree sexual abuse and forcible touching. He was held without bail.

Later on this year, in both May and July, Santos failed to appear in court. In the second incident, he had $1,000 bail. The bail was reportedly set following his July 23 arrest. It was reported he only served three weeks in jail and was bailed out by Bronx Freedom Fund, according to the NY Post. He was free on August 12.

Santos once again failed to appear at a scheduled court appearance, prompting a judge to forfeit the bail money, which led to a warrant for his arrest on September 16.

The NY Post reported that Santos also was arrested for fare evasion for jumping the turnstile at the Brooklyn’s Jay Street/MetroTech on February 25. He was granted a conditional discharge and called adjournment in contemplation of dismissal (ACD.) He was released without bail the next day, but he violated the deal shortly after.

It was reported that another arrest warrant was issued, and he brought to court on May 7 and then jailed until June 15.

Judge Hilary Gingold left the July 9 deal in place, under the condition that Santos enroll in the Brooklyn Justice initiatives, which help defenders with drug treatment, mental health counseling, job training, and more. It was reported that Santos never enrolled.

Another warrant for his arrest was put out on August 12.

Santos was due in Queens Criminal Court Tuesday.