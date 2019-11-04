Adam Gase can't finish 2019 season with Jets: Pantorno - Metro US

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

I’ve never coached a game of football in my life.

A majority of New York Jets fans have never coached a game of football in their lives.

Neither has a majority of NFL fans around the globe.

Yet most of us believe that we can call a better game for the Jets than their current head coach, Adam Gase.

Normally, I would come to the defense of the coach in question. It takes a brilliant football mind to succeed in the NFL, and even the most mediocre of coaches possess an impressive IQ for the game.

Not only do you have to study hours of film, break down a new opposer every week, and formulate a gameplan to succeed, but you also have to keep a crowded locker room full of egos happy.

It’s a hard job.

But that doesn’t mean that Gase gets a pass. The Jets have played half their schedule and it’s already clear that the head coach shouldn’t be on the sidelines next week, let alone the end of the season.

The Jets are now 1-7 following a loss to the Miami Dolphins on Sunday — a team that was 0-7 entering Week 9 and hadn’t won a regular-season football game since December of 2018.

Gase — who was billed as an offensive mastermind to help the development of second-year quarterback Sam Darnold — rolled another disastrously mundane gameplan for a team that lacked any sort of conviction or heart.

Against one of the worst defenses in pro football, Darnold was held to just 260 yards passing and one touchdown while throwing an interception and getting sacked three times behind a Jets offensive line that blocks as well as a screen door trying to stop gale-force winds.

Paired with Gase’s ridiculous playcalling, Darnold is actually regressing in his second season in the NFL as he’s thrown nine interceptions in his last four games.

That alone should be a massive red flag for the Jets. The last thing they need is Gase to ruin their franchise quarterback.

With the Jets once again going nowhere and the culture seemingly spoiled rotten, too (see the Kelechi Osemele release and Jamal Adams trade-rumor drama), it’s impossible to say that the writing for disaster wasn’t already on the wall when it came to Gase.

He continues to get chances coaching in the NFL because he rode the coattails of Peyton Manning from 2013-2014 during his time as offensive coordinator of the Denver Broncos.

When Gase joined the Chicago Bears in 2015, his offense was ranked 23rd in the NFL while the Broncos went on to win Super Bowl 50.

Somehow, it was good enough to get him a head-coaching job in the NFL with the Dolphins where he lasted just two seasons.

His team’s offensive ranks? Seventeenth in 2016, 28th in 2017, and 26th last year.

Let’s look at the last 11 games that he’s been an NFL head coach, shall we?

As Dolphins head coach

Loss: 41-17 to Vikings

Loss: 17-7 to Jaguars

Loss: 42-17 to Bills

As Jets head coach

Loss: 17-16 to Bills

Loss: 23-3 to Browns

Loss: 30-14 to Patriots

Loss: 31-6 to Eagles

Win: 24-22 over Cowboys

Loss: 33-0 to Patriots

Loss: 29-15 to Jaguars

Loss: 26-18 to Dolphins

That’s a 1-10 record while his offenses have combined to score 10 touchdowns.

Yes, the talent on both of those teams were lacking. Yes, the schedule during this 11-game stretch hasn’t been particularly kind to Gase, either.

But when you’re continuously rolling out teams that lack any sort of gumption and can’t put points on the board despite a “track record” of having an offensive mind, something his horrendously wrong.

Maybe Adam Gase needs to be a head coach for a complete NFL team that has a proven quarterback, playmakers galore, and a competent offensive line.

But it’s already painfully obvious that this isn’t the right job for him.

Now management has to make that realization, too.