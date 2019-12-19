Andrew Bailey selected as Bank of England governor: FT - Metro US

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

(Reuters) – Andrew Bailey, the Bank of England’s former deputy governor, has been selected as the British central bank’s governor, the Financial Times reported https://on.ft.com/35J0YHC on Thursday.

The appointment is set to be announced by finance minister Sajid Javid as early as Friday, the newspaper added.

Bailey currently serves as the head of the Financial Conduct Authority.

(This story corrects to clarify that UK government appoints BoE governor, not the central bank)

(Reporting by Akshay Balan in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)