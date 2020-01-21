AppsFlyer raises $210 million in General Atlantic-led private funding - Metro US

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

JERUSALEM (Reuters) – Marketing analytics firm AppsFlyer said on Tuesday it raised $210 million in a late-stage private funding round, bringing funds raised to date to $294 million.

General Atlantic, a leading global growth equity firm based in New York, led the round with participation from existing investors Qumra Capital, Goldman Sachs Growth, Deutsche Telekom Capital Partners, Pitango Venture Capital and Magma Venture Partners.

AppsFlyer, which works with more than 12,000 customers, including brands such as eBay, HBO, Tencent, NBC Universal, Minecraft, US Bank, Macy’s, and Nike, last raised funds three years ago.

Since the previous round, AppsFlyer has grown its team four times to 850 employees throughout 18 global offices. It said it has seen five times growth in annual recurring revenue (ARR) to exceed $150 million in 2019.

“This new round enables us to double down on our mission to empower marketers with the tools needed to catapult their success and make accurate, better-informed, strategic decisions, as well as help drive innovation and transparency across our industry,” said Oren Kaniel, chief executive and co-founder of AppsFlyer.

AppsFlyer is headquartered in San Francisco with offices in Israel, Europe and Asia.

