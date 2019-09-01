Are liquor beer stores open on Labor Day Monday this year? - Metro US

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Whether or not your local liquor store will be open on Labor Day Monday will depend on your state laws but across the country the trend has been that most stores will be open on holidays other than Christmas and Thanksgiving.

The following states are not controlled by state government, meaning that they are private and whether or not they open depends on the store owner.

Those states are: Alaska, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Oklahoma, Rhode Island, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Washington DC and Wisconsin.

Government-controlled liquor stores, like those that exist in the state of New Hampshire, will not be open on Labor Day Monday.