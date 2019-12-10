Army Navy game betting odds spread money line over under advice - Metro US

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

The old adage when it comes to the Army – Navy game is that you can throw the record books out the window. And for the most part, this is true when it comes to Army Navy game betting odds spread money line over under.

No matter how bad the discrepancy in win – loss record is heading into this game, the final scores typically end up being relatively close.

Here are all the Army – Navy scores from this decade:

2018: Army 17, Navy 10

2017: Army 14, Navy 13

2016: Army 21, Navy 17

2015: Navy 21, Army 17

2014: Navy 17, Army 10

2013: Navy 34, Army 7

2012: Navy 17, Army 13

2011: Navy 27, Army 21

2010: Navy 31, Army 17

Only two blowouts out of the whole lot.

That’s certainly something to keep in mind for this Saturday’s game at Lincoln Financial Field (3 p.m., CBS) as Navy enters the game as a big nine-point favorite.

In terms of momentum coming into this game, though, Army is limping in. In their last game, against Hawai’i, the Black Knights were blasted, 52-31.

Spread: Army +10 (-110), Navy -10 (-110)

Money line: Army +320, Navy -420

Over Under: 40.5 total points (-110)

That score may be a bit deceiving as the game was on the island a few time zones away, and it took place two weeks ago. For more gambling Army Navy game betting odds spread money line over under see here.

Before that, Army was the team dishing out punishment as it ripped VMI 47-6 and UMass 63-7. Against stiffer competition, the Knights kept games close in the middle of the season as well – losing by four to Air Force, by five against San Jose State, and by seven against Georgia State.

Yet another reason to expect the Black Knights to keep this one close is that the two teams rank 1-2 in terms of rushing per game. Navy is averaging an NCAA-best 360.8 yards on the ground while Army is racking up 311.7 rushing yards per outing.

All of this running will keep the clock moving, paving the way for a low-scoring affair.

The play: Army +9 for Army Navy game betting odds spread money line over under